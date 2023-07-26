Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chiropractor accused of rape, having sexual contact with child

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual...
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual contact charges.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 31-year-old chiropractor in South Dakota has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Martens has been charged with raping a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 and seven counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 18.

Sgt. Zachary Cegelske said Martens was working as a chiropractor in the Hartford area and worked with many student-athletes.

“We have been recently informed of the charges against Dr. Joel Martens. We have a zero-tolerance policy and do not condone these types of behaviors,” a spokesperson with ChiroSport said.

According to court documents, an investigation began this month after a 17-year-old victim told a deputy that she had been raped by Martens for about eight months.

Authorities said Martens helped coach the victim in track and field.

The girl told the sheriff’s office that the first incident happened during a workout when she was 15.

Further incidents reportedly took place during chiropractor appointments with Martens over the last several months.

Martens and the victim exchanged text messages that became more personal. The 31-year-old told the girl to not tell anyone, authorities said.

According to the victim, Martens began to schedule her chiropractor appointments at times when his administrative assistant was away, leaving the two of them alone.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools
Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.
17-year-old arrested after teen girl shot to death in Guadalupe
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Arizona's Family took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how people felt about these temperatures, and...
‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Emmett Till and his mother honored with national monument
Vicente Anzu has been given 5 years in prison for stealing the deed to a house from a dead man...
Man who stole dead man's home, sold it to Zillow gets 5 years in prison
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions