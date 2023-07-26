Cement truck rollover closes SR-143 southbound on-ramp near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cement truck rollover is causing a traffic headache for people coming into Phoenix Sky Harbor Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on the southbound on-ramp of the SR-143 at Sky Harbor Boulevard. While details are extremely limited, traffic cameras in the area showed the truck tipped over on its side, damaging the guard rails of the ramp. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Travelers are being asked to use the west entrances of the airport to get around the closures. It’s not yet clear when the ramp could reopen, but drivers are asked to avoid the area through the morning as crews clean up and conduct an investigation.

