7 more heat-associated deaths confirmed; 249 under investigation in Maricopa County

As of this week, there have been 25 confirmed heat-associated deaths.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seven additional heat-associated deaths have been recorded in Maricopa County over the past week. It now marks a total of 25 heat deaths confirmed for the county this year.

However, officials are also noting a substantial spike in possible heat-related deaths. As of Thursday, July 22, there were 249 deaths with heat as a possible factor, while there were only 69 in the prior week. While those numbers are up significantly, the latest data shows that numbers are on track and similar to last year.

As the Phoenix area continues to endure an extreme heat wave, more doctors are seeing patients burned by simply falling onto the ground, working outside for just a few minutes, and are more susceptible to those using narcotics or other drugs. According to an analysis by the county, substance use played a factor in more than 65% of last year’s heat-related deaths. Arizona’s Family previously reported that twice as many men visit the ER for heat-related issues in Arizona compared to women.

The state’s unprecedented heat wave continues Wednesday with a forecasted record high of 119 degrees. Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologist April Warnecke says it will be our fourth time this month to see 119, and the 27th day in a row of temperatures of 110 degrees or higher. Click/tap here for your latest forecast.

