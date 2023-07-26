Your Life
4-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multi-vehicle crash on a busy East Valley freeway left a woman dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety troopers say four vehicles collided on Loop 101 westbound near Hayden Road. A pickup truck driver slammed into a wall and flipped over, investigators said. The pickup truck driver died from her injuries. The crash is blocking the right lanes but traffic is still moving.

It’s unknown if anyone else is hurt. Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash, and the victim hasn’t been identified.

