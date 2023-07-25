Your Life
Xavier College Preparatory School students travel abroad as Phoenix sister city ambassadors

One student from America traveled to sister city Grenoble, France, and the other traveled from Ireland to visit Phoenix!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of hand-selected Xavier College Preparatory School students were invited as part of the City of Phoenix’s Sister City program to travel abroad and meet other students living and studying in international sister cities!

Sister Cities are created when one city’s mayor reaches out to another worldwide, indicating their dedication to peace, cultural exchanges, education, and business opportunities. Sister Cities International acknowledged Phoenix’s contributions to the program by awarding it the “Best Overall Program.”

Phoenix has multiple cities like it across the globe, as follows:

  • Calgary, Canada
  • Catania, Italy
  • Chengdu, China
  • Ennis, Ireland
  • Grenoble, France,
  • Hermosillo, Mexico
  • Himeji, Japan
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Ramat-Gan, Israel
  • Taipei, Taiwan

Students from Phoenix recently traveled to various cities and welcomed their counterparts to visit Phoenix! Two students, one from the U.S. and the other from Ireland, spoke on Good Morning, Arizona, about their experiences.

Irish program participant Nancy Collins said, “It’s very different, but I like it. When I thought of a desert, I just thought about sand. I never thought about rock in the desert. It’s nice to see another part of the world!” Talia Udelman, an American student who traveled to Grenoble, France, said that mountains surrounded the city she visited.

Regarding the process of being accepted into the program, Udelman said there were three stages: the application involving essays and information, the second stage of a group interview and teambuilding exercises, and the third stage was an interview by a panel of judges.

The two said this experience made them want to travel and see the world more!

Click here for more information about the Phoenix Sister Cities organization.

