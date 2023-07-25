Woman dead after shooting in Guadalupe, suspects on the loose

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects accused of shooting and killing a woman in Guadalupe on Monday night.

Deputies were called to a shooting between two people near Batoua and Guadalupe roads. MCSO says a woman was killed during the shooting, and the two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.

Details on what led to the shooting are under investigation.

