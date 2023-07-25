Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead after shooting in Guadalupe, suspects on the loose

Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.
Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects accused of shooting and killing a woman in Guadalupe on Monday night.

Deputies were called to a shooting between two people near Batoua and Guadalupe roads. MCSO says a woman was killed during the shooting, and the two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.

Details on what led to the shooting are under investigation.

Deputies were called to a shooting between two people near Batoua and Guadalupe roads.
Deputies were called to a shooting between two people near Batoua and Guadalupe roads.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe

Latest News

Currently, Mr. Button enjoys reading the newspaper every day.
Phoenix retirement community celebrates Navy veteran’s 100th birthday
The state agency can now issue and revoke licenses for the 1,800 funeral businesses across the...
Arizona Department of Health and Services now overseeing funerals
Early this year, state lawmakers decided the Funeral Board was not serving the public’s best...
Arizona Department of Health Services takes over as watchdog of state’s funeral industry
Climate experts say the data shows it's been getting hotter every year and the summer heatwave...
Experts: Climate change is contributing to hotter summers in Arizona