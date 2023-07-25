Your Life
Woman accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Ulta beauty products at Phoenix-area stores

Outside of an Ulta Beauty store and mugshot of the suspect Anautica Nicole Patterson.
Anautica Nicole Patterson now faces multiple felony charges of organized retail theft.(azfamily, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, mgnonline)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged serial shoplifter is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a popular beauty supply chain.

In court documents, 19-year-old Anautica Nicole Patterson is alleged to have stolen a combined total of $17,559 in beauty products between March 26 and June 19. On Monday morning, Patterson was arrested at a home near Loop 202 and Broadway Road.

Man accused of stealing $100K in fragrances from East Valley stores
Acosta faces ten counts of retail theft.

Authorities say that Patterson was identified through surveillance video at various Ulta Stores in Avondale, Chandler, Phoenix, and Tempe, allegedly showing her and her accomplices hiding it in their purses before taking off. In an interview with detectives, Patterson reportedly admitted to selling the merch for cash.

Patterson was booked into the Maricopa County jail and released under supervision. Organized shoplifting is a class 4 felony in Arizona. If sentenced, she could face up to 45 months in prison for each of those charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

