Woman accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Ulta beauty products at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged serial shoplifter is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a popular beauty supply chain.

In court documents, 19-year-old Anautica Nicole Patterson is alleged to have stolen a combined total of $17,559 in beauty products between March 26 and June 19. On Monday morning, Patterson was arrested at a home near Loop 202 and Broadway Road.

Authorities say that Patterson was identified through surveillance video at various Ulta Stores in Avondale, Chandler, Phoenix, and Tempe, allegedly showing her and her accomplices hiding it in their purses before taking off. In an interview with detectives, Patterson reportedly admitted to selling the merch for cash.

Patterson was booked into the Maricopa County jail and released under supervision. Organized shoplifting is a class 4 felony in Arizona. If sentenced, she could face up to 45 months in prison for each of those charges.

