Vehicle recovered from Lake Mary after rolling off boat ramp

An 18-year-old girl's Nissan Rogue rolled off of one of the boat ramps into Lake Mary.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE MARY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager’s car was recovered from Lake Mary after it rolled off a boat ramp early Monday morning.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call just before 4:15 a.m. from someone reporting that their daughter’s car rolled into Lake Mary off one of the boat ramps. When deputies arrived, they learned that an 18-year-old girl told her parents that her silver Nissan Rogue rolled into Lake Mary at around 3 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was in the vehicle then, but the teen did not know which of the three boat ramps the incident happened at. United States Forest Service officials and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for the vehicle among the ramps but could not find it.

Around 3 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office dive team began an underwater search and found the car around 5:20 p.m. A towing company arrived, and once the dive team attached a cable to the car, they pulled the vehicle out of the lake.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

