Tonto National Forest issues emergency closure due to Diamond Fire

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tonto National Forest has issued an emergency closure order as the Diamond Fire spreads throughout the forest near state Route 87, northeast of Phoenix. The emergency closure began on July 24 at 6 p.m. and goes through Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. unless rescinded. The order was issued for the public’s health and safety of the firefighters battling the blaze.

Under the order, the public is prohibited from entering or using vehicles in National Forest System lands, roads and trails in the Mesa Ranger District.

Those with Forest Service Permit No FS-7700-48 are exempted and may use the roads, trails, or areas restricted by the order. Those approved by a Forest Service authorized officer are also exempt from the order. Also, any federal, state or local officer or organized rescue or firefighting resources member.

Tonto National Forest says anyone violating the order could be punished with a Class B Misdemeanor, fined up to $10,000 or sent to prison. Click here for a map of the prohibited areas.

The Diamond Fire ignited on Sunday afternoon and has burned around 1,034 acres as of Monday night. The wildfire forced evacuations for residents of the Sunflower community. Ground and air crews are currently working to control the flames. However, the rugged terrain and excessive heat are challenging firefighters battling the blaze.

