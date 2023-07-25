Your Life
Study: Children from wealthy families more than twice as likely to attend elite universities

Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.
Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Children from wealthy families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities than those from middle-class families with comparables SAT and ACT scores, according to research conducted by Opportunity Insights, a group of Harvard researchers and policy analysts studying inequality.

They looked at eight Ivy League universities in addition to Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago. They also analyzed anonymous admissions data linked to income tax records and SAT and ACT scores and defined the top 1% as having an income over $611,000.

They say multiple factors drove the advantage like preference for legacy admissions, weight placed on nonacademic credentials and athletic recruitment.

The study found attending one of the elite institutions has long-lasting effects like increasing students’ chances of reaching the top 1% of income by 60%, almost doubling the likelihood of attending an elite graduate school and tripling their chances of getting employed at a prestigious firm.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

