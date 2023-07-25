Your Life
Shawnna Bolick slams Arizona Freedom Caucus

“I feel like they are going to be the reason why we lose both the House and the Senate,” she said.
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates recorded her comments as she interviewed for the Senate seat, blasting the Freedom Caucus.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s newest Republican state Senator is blasting an influential conservative group of lawmakers and its leader.

State Sen. Shawnna Bolick, who was appointed last week by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill an open seat, slammed the Freedom Caucus and its chairman, Sen. Jake Hoffman. “In 2021, I had many confrontations with Hoffman, so I’m not part of their wing. I might agree with the principles of what their group is supposed to be, but I just don’t support their tactics,” Bolick said.

She made the comments during an interview with Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who recorded the conversation. At the time, Gates and the five-member board were considering Bolick and two other candidates who were nominated to fill the vacant seat in the Senate.

Bolick also told Gates that she’s worried the Freedom Caucus will cost the GOP control of the Legislature after next year’s elections. “I feel like they are going to be the reason why we lose both the House and the Senate,” she said.

Bolick and Hoffman did not respond to requests for comment, but in response to Bolick’s remarks, Hoffman told the Arizona Capitol Times that she could have a tough time passing her legislation. “Attacking nearly a third of the legislative majority, unprovoked, is neither smart nor effective, and risks putting that member’s entire legislative portfolio on unstable footing,” he said Friday.

