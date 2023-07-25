Elliot Road closed in both directions near Loop 101 in Tempe after motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major road is closed as police investigate the scene of a motorcycle crash in Tempe. It happened early Tuesday morning on Elliot Road, just west of the Loop 101 Price freeway.
Authorities say the crash happened around 8 a.m. closing both directions of traffic east of McClintock Drive. Tempe police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.
There is no word about when the roadway will re-open.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.