Elliot Road closed in both directions near Loop 101 in Tempe after motorcycle crash

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major road is closed as police investigate the scene of a motorcycle crash in Tempe. It happened early Tuesday morning on Elliot Road, just west of the Loop 101 Price freeway.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8 a.m. closing both directions of traffic east of McClintock Drive. Tempe police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

Hard closures are in place in both directions on Elliot Rd. from Los Feliz Dr. to River Dr. due to a collision.



Please consider alternate routes.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OpeqVnXa0W — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 25, 2023

There is no word about when the roadway will re-open.

