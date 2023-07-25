Your Life
Elliot Road closed in both directions near Loop 101 in Tempe after motorcycle crash

There is no word as to when the roadway will re-open on Tuesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major road is closed as police investigate the scene of a motorcycle crash in Tempe. It happened early Tuesday morning on Elliot Road, just west of the Loop 101 Price freeway.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8 a.m. closing both directions of traffic east of McClintock Drive. Tempe police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

There is no word about when the roadway will re-open.

