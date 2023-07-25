Phoenix retirement community celebrates Navy veteran’s 100th birthday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley veteran hit a major milestone and had a big birthday bash to celebrate. On Monday, dozens of people gathered at the Sagewood Retirement Community in Phoenix to hold a party celebrating Mr. Button Jr.’s 100th birthday!

Arizona’s Family caught up with Mr. Button during his big celebration, where he shared one of his secrets to living a long life: “Get a good night’s sleep and have your two ounces of scotch at 5 o’clock every night,” he said.

The Navy veteran enlisted after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After years of traveling, he left the service and got married. Currently, he enjoys reading the newspaper every day.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Button!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.