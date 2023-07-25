Your Life
Overheated hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain as Phoenix temp hits 118 degrees

A woman in her 30s reported feeling dizzy and couldn't make it down the mountain.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A woman was taken to a hospital after becoming overheated on a hiking trail at Camelback Mountain Tuesday afternoon, as the record-breaking heatwave continues in Phoenix.

Around 2 p.m., technical rescue teams from the Phoenix Fire Dept. were dispatched to the Echo Canyon Trailhead for reports of an overheated hiker. Crews located the woman in her 30s about a half mile from the trailhead, who said she was dizzy and couldn’t make it back down.

Firefighters used the department’s “Big Wheel,” a modified stretcher on a single wheel, to get the woman to the base of the mountain. From there, she was taken by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation. No firefighters were hurt.

Phoenix Fire urges visitors and residents to stay hydrated, wear the right outdoor clothes, wear sunscreen, and have company if hiking outdoors.

Hiking is prohibited on trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on days when Excessive Heat Warnings are issued (including Tuesday), however, the woman told firefighters she began her hike before the trail closed. Fire officials say hikers are allowed to remain on the trail past closing time if they are already on the mountain.

Phoenix hit 118 degrees around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 116 degrees set back in 2018. Tuesday also marks the 26th day in a row that Phoenix has reached at least 110 degrees. Tap/click here for the latest forecast.

