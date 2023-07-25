Your Life
More than 33,000 students in Gilbert head back to the classroom

It's the first day of a new school year for Gilbert public school students!
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Even though it’s still July and we’re expected to reach a high of 118 degrees today, Gilbert students are returning to the classroom for another school year!

More than 33,000 students returned to school Tuesday across 39 campuses with Gilbert Public Schools. This isn’t the first Valley district to return to the classroom. Chandler Unified, Kyrene School District, Tempe Elementary, and Tempe Union High School District started last week.

We visited Spectrum Elementary in Gilbert Tuesday morning, where roughly 700 kids started a new school year, including 15 little ones who started kindergarten in teacher Carlee Miltun’s classroom. Miltun is excited for her 28th year of teaching and is ready to help these kindergartens develop a lifelong love of learning!

Students in the East Valley are gearing up to go back to school today after summer break!

Most of the remaining Phoenix-area school districts will start school in early August. Mesa Public Schools, the largest district in the state, starts school next Thursday, August 3. Cheers to hoping the weather cools down by the time other districts return for another school year!

