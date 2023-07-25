Man dead, 2 detained after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead, and two people have been detained after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. Phoenix Fire paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Police say a vehicle left the area after the shooting and was found near Interstate 10 and 35th Avenue. Two men inside the car were detained.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.