Kitten found with severe burns in downtown Phoenix up for adoption

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A kitten, found with severe burns after a downtown Phoenix fire, is on the road to recovery and up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic shorthair cat, has been undergoing treatment for severe burns for months after being found as a severely injured stray kitten. She was found in April at seven months old with burned, raw pads, whiskers, ears and nose, as well as melted plastic all over her body with the strong smell of smoke.

Libby was found months ago after a downtown Phoenix fire left her with severe burn injuries and coat damage. (Arizona Humane Society)

The kitten was treated intensely for a month before she could be placed with a foster family. Afterward, Libby then underwent three more months of recovery, including several surgeries. She is now required to have a medical disclosure about her foot scarring and needs frequent nail trims to prevent further paw damage.

The new hair growth over the once-burned patches is white, adding some fresh color to her coat! All Arizona Humane Society pets available for adoption have $20 adoption fees until the end of July. Tap/click here to see the pets available for adoption.

