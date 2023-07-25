Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Kitten found with severe burns in downtown Phoenix up for adoption

The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment...
The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment for her burns.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A kitten, found with severe burns after a downtown Phoenix fire, is on the road to recovery and up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic shorthair cat, has been undergoing treatment for severe burns for months after being found as a severely injured stray kitten. She was found in April at seven months old with burned, raw pads, whiskers, ears and nose, as well as melted plastic all over her body with the strong smell of smoke.

Libby was found months ago after a downtown Phoenix fire left her with severe burn injuries and...
Libby was found months ago after a downtown Phoenix fire left her with severe burn injuries and coat damage.(Arizona Humane Society)

The kitten was treated intensely for a month before she could be placed with a foster family. Afterward, Libby then underwent three more months of recovery, including several surgeries. She is now required to have a medical disclosure about her foot scarring and needs frequent nail trims to prevent further paw damage.

The new hair growth over the once-burned patches is white, adding some fresh color to her coat! All Arizona Humane Society pets available for adoption have $20 adoption fees until the end of July. Tap/click here to see the pets available for adoption.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year
Arizona's Family took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how people felt about these temperatures, and...
‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.
17-year-old arrested after teen girl shot to death in Guadalupe

Latest News

.
First Alert Weather: Record heat for metro Phoenix continues; end is in sight
It’s something homeowners are likely going to face more often as the insurance industry deals...
AZ homeowner dropped by insurance company over wildfire risk
Anautica Nicole Patterson now faces multiple felony charges of organized retail theft.
Woman accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Ulta beauty products at Phoenix-area stores
Enjoy the tasty delights of this cocktail bar, conveniently found inside Chase Field in...
Bourbon and Bones cocktail lounge opens at Chase Field