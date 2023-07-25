Another daily heat record broken in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix broke another daily record on Tuesday, hitting 118 degrees around 2:30 p.m. The previous record of 116 was set back in 2018.

Our usually dry monsoon continues for most across the state of Arizona. A couple of places, including Tucson, have had a couple of decent storms, but for most, the season has been woefully dry. We expect that today through Friday, we won’t see a lot of thunderstorm activity, and what storms there are will be in northern and eastern Arizona, where they get a little boost from the mountains. The deserts will stay dry for the most part, with occasional outflows from distant storms kicking up the dust at times.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 115-117 degree range, but then some moderation of temperatures will occur for the weekend with the onset of additional moisture, clouds and an uptick in thunderstorm activity. Friday, we’ve got 114 penciled in for a high, but we moderate to 112 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday and 107 for Monday and Tuesday next week. That would mean we’d finish the streak of 110-degree-plus days somewhere around 30 days, an incredible run that has produced brutal conditions around the Valley since June 30.

While we still haven’t had any rain since March 22, we have a decent chance of getting some Saturday through Monday, which chances to linger into Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed!

