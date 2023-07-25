First Alert Weather: Record heat for metro Phoenix continues; end is in sight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -We’ve got record heat in the forecast Tuesday with a high of 118 in the Valley, and we should be a bit hotter with another record high of 119 tomorrow. Both days feature an Excessive Heat Warning and are First Alert days. There’s also a High Pollution Advisory in the Valley today for ozone.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected today in the high country with a slight chance of storms in the Valley the next few evenings. Storm chances ramp up and temperatures go down finally over the weekend and into early next week.

Look for highs near 110 degrees by Sunday, and near 108 by Monday. Storm chances are near 50 percent Saturday through early next week in the Valley, with even higher chances for widespread monsoon storms in the high country over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.