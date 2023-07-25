Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Record heat for metro Phoenix continues; end is in sight

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -We’ve got record heat in the forecast Tuesday with a high of 118 in the Valley, and we should be a bit hotter with another record high of 119 tomorrow. Both days feature an Excessive Heat Warning and are First Alert days. There’s also a High Pollution Advisory in the Valley today for ozone.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected today in the high country with a slight chance of storms in the Valley the next few evenings. Storm chances ramp up and temperatures go down finally over the weekend and into early next week.

Look for highs near 110 degrees by Sunday, and near 108 by Monday. Storm chances are near 50 percent Saturday through early next week in the Valley, with even higher chances for widespread monsoon storms in the high country over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year
Arizona's Family took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how people felt about these temperatures, and...
‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande

Latest News

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Wednesday night for Phoenix and most...
Heat warning extended amid record high temps
First Alert Weather 9PM Update for Monday 07/24/23
Northern Arizona's getting storms but the Phoenix area not so much
Phoenix breaks record with 116 degrees as heatwave continues
The heat streak may snap by this weekend, but triple digits will continue.
Temperatures continue to climb past 110 degrees, low chance of storms