Finding those dorm essentials on a budget

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Going to college is a big adjustment since many students are living independently for the first time.

There’s a seemingly never-ending shopping list, but Consumer Reports says you can live large even if your space is small. Adriana Yanez is gearing up to return to school in a shared dorm this month. “My favorite parts about living on my own at school--half of it is the freedom, but the other half of just experiencing new things, just kind of getting that taste of being by myself,” she said.

With that freedom comes a lot of responsibility, and Consumer Reports says you can start by ensuring you have the right items for your living space. “One of the biggest challenges of college life is adapting to a shared space, which could mean sharing a bathroom and living rooms,” said Anna Kocharian of Consumer Reports. “And when it comes to living in these types of arrangements, staying organized is key.”

For example, make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy. This Madesmart Soft-Grip Tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize that funky shower smell. Next, you can organize and decorate damage-free with the Command Variety Pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon. You can use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night’s sleep in college isn’t always easy, but a good pillow can help. The Coop Sleep Goods Original Pillow is one of CR’s top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods. Now to the desk, the Insignia Ergonomic Laptop Stand is $29.99 at Best Buy, which can raise the laptop about 10.5 inches off the desk. Finally, an item you can use for your studies and having a good time with friends is the JBL Clip 4 Wireless & Bluetooth Speaker! It’s $79.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon.

It’s an exciting time for Adriana as she prepares to return to school this month while keeping her budget in mind. “My least favorite part about shopping for the new school year is the pricing of everything,” she said. “Other than that, I love it all.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.