Fight ends in deadly shooting in Youngtown; suspect on the run

YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after police say a fight broke out early Tuesday morning in the small community of Youngtown.

Maricopa County sheriff deputies tell Arizona’s Family that around 2:30 a.m., they got reports of a shooting near 111th and Missouri avenues. When they arrived, they learned that two people had been involved in an altercation that escalated into a shooting. The victim, identified as a man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say the suspect took off before deputies arrived.

Detectives are still working to learn more about how the pair knew each other and a possible motive for the fight. At this time, no other information, including a description of the suspect have been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.