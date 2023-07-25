Your Life
Fight ends in deadly shooting in Youngtown; suspect on the run

Police haven't released a suspect description.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST
YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after police say a fight broke out early Tuesday morning in the small community of Youngtown.

Maricopa County sheriff deputies tell Arizona’s Family that around 2:30 a.m., they got reports of a shooting near 111th and Missouri avenues. When they arrived, they learned that two people had been involved in an altercation that escalated into a shooting. The victim, identified as a man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say the suspect took off before deputies arrived.

Detectives are still working to learn more about how the pair knew each other and a possible motive for the fight. At this time, no other information, including a description of the suspect have been released.

