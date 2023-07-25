Faith leaders call on lawmakers to improve heat response in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sheana Joseph runs Building Resilience, a behavioral health center near 17th and Glendale Avenues. But she didn’t know she ran a designated cooling center. “Oh, so we are out there as a cooling center? It’s exciting to know that we’re on their site. But I had no clue,” she said.

Joseph said she applied to be a cooling center in May but never received confirmation that they were accepted into the program. But the center is listed on Maricopa County’s website.

Cooling and respite centers are where people can get out of the heat, get some cold water, and at Building Resilience, there are computers and games to play. “We’re here, we’re open, we’re available all day. If we can help some people get out of the elements, that’s what we’d like to do,” Joseph said.

Arizona Faith Network called a meeting of local and state leaders. They want lawmakers and policymakers to have a long-term, sustainable solution to the problem. And right now, it doesn’t appear much of the public knows the cooling stations exist.

“We know it’s hot. We are so very blessed today to have a conversation with lawmakers and policymakers about what we need for a long-term solution for heat relief for Arizona,” said Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood, Executive Director of Arizona Faith Network.

If the cooling centers are sitting empty, what good is the program? “Word of mouth was identified as the most important means of disseminating this information. Since we created the heat office two years ago, we’ve tried to amplify our outreach to share information face-to-face on city streets, where cooling centers are, how to get there and connect folks to other social services,” said David Hondula, Phoenix Director of Heat Response.

Hondula concedes there is still work to do. “I think you’ve hit the nail on the head why we’re having this event today. The approach to managing heat risks in our region and across the country has been too piecemeal. Past to present.”

Arizona Faith Network is also asking policymakers and lawmakers to designate long-term funding for the effort.

