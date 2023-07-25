Expert weighs in on massive Phoenix propane fire that burned about 30 vehicles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wasteland of charred and mangled propane tanks filled the remains of Bill’s Propane Service near the airport Monday.

Following last week’s propane fire, no injuries were reported. “This is a classic case of how best to deal with an accident that relates to propane,” said Berry Aarons the executive director for the Arizona Propane and Gas Association. He said the organization hosts training for firefighters across the state multiple times a year. It focuses on teaching firefighters how to handle propane fire-related incidents.

Aarons said some of the crews who were on the scene fighting that big blaze took part in that very training. One of the techniques from that training involved keeping propane tanks cool during a fire to prevent them from popping. This was seen during last Thursday’s massive fire near the airport. “Considering it was 117 out there, the tanks were already pressured to a high level and heat only adds to that pressure.”

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, Aarons, when asked what he thought could cause such a scene. He speculates that heat from a small grass fire during an excessive heat wave might do the trick. “Hypothetically, and again, it’s just best guess on my part, but if you add additional heat to tanks that are already heavily pressurized and the temperature goes even higher, they could, under extreme circumstances, be subject to problems.”

It could be weeks before the actual cause is released from the Phoenix Fire Department.

