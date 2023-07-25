Your Life
Evacuations ordered for Grapevine Fire burning east of Prescott Valley

The Grapevine Fire began on Friday, July 21 about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.
The Grapevine Fire began on Friday, July 21 about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A “Go” alert has been issued for people in the area of the Grapevine Fire, which is burning about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.

White Horse Ranch residents are urged to evacuate now as fire crews work to gain control of the fire that’s been burning since late last week. An emergency shelter has been set up at the Camp Verde Gym located at 75 E. Hollamon St, just east of Main Street, in Camp Verde.

Thunderstorms on Monday afternoon moved over the fire, where outflow winds pushed the fire to the northeast and south, according to fire officials, causing the blaze to grow to approximately 500 acres. On Tuesday, crews are assessing if any structures are potentially in danger, while monitoring fire activity on the western side.

The Grapevine FIre was started by lightning around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Check back for updates.

