Diamondbacks’ struggles prompt trade deadline speculation; injury updates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There was a time when the Diamondbacks looked like the team to beat in the National League, but alas, injuries and struggles all around have taken a toll on the once promising young squad and now squanders their playoff hopes and dreams.

Now the season is long, and there are a plethora of games left. However, the way this team has been playing, it’s hard for a fan to be confident in the diminishing club. With the trade deadline a week from today, the team’s sudden drop-off has ownership discussing how to improve this team by August 1.

There’s no easy way of saying this, but the bullpen has been atrocious. The bullpen has given up at least one run in 17 straight games, prompting the team to go 6-11 during that stretch and 2-8 over its last ten games.

#Dbacks bullpen arms the last 30 days:



Chafin: 7.2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 8 K, 9.39 ERA



McGough: 10 IP, 16 H, 10 ER, 8 BB, 13 K, 9.00 ERA



Adams: 6 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 9.00 ERA



Ruiz: 9.2 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 6.52 ERA



Castro: 10.2 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 5.91 ERA — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) July 25, 2023

Since the All-Star break, the starting pitchers have a 4.76 ERA, while the bullpen has a 4.49 ERA, ballooning to a combined 4.64 ERA, the 6th worst in all of baseball. The D-backs have been linked to righties Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Michael Lorenzen of the Tigers, as they’re both free agents at the end of the season and could be good cheap rentals.

The biggest name they’ve recently been linked to is Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, the two-way generational superstar from Japan. As the MVP favorite, a trade would require a heavy return from the D-backs, who have a promising farm system with plenty of prospects to offer.

But the question is, is it worth the haul for two months of Ohtani? Sure, it’d be a fun two months, but giving up so much young talent for a two-month rental may not be worth it. Numerous teams have been linked to Ohtani, but much of the media thinks the D-backs have the best chance at an Ohtani deal.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote, “The Diamondbacks are building something nice here, so they’ll be reluctant to deal away future talent, but given Ohtani is favored to land with the Dodgers or Giants as a free agent, 2023 might be their best opportunity to win a division title over the next five years.”

Injury Updates:

Merrill Kelly is slated to start against the Cardinals on Tuesday, as the righty has been recovering from a blood clot in his calf since June 28. Without Kelly, the team has been scraping by with three starting pitchers: Zac Gallen, Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson. Zach Davies, the fourth starter, has been horrific, pitching to a 7.38 ERA in 12 games before going on his second IL stint with lower back inflammation.

The Diamondbacks have been implementing bullpen games when they can. Minor leaguer Brandon Pfaadt has also been called up to fill in the void but has struggled, getting knocked around to an 8.81 ERA in seven starts.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno has been the primary catcher all season, filling in for Carson Kelly while he’s been hurt and has since splitting time with him when he’s healthy. Moreno has batted .270/.316/.360 with a .986 OPS over his last 28 plate appearances.

However, Moreno landed on the 10-day IL with shoulder inflammation on July 23, prompting the D-backs to call up Jose Herrera from Triple-A. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said the catcher started to feel discomfort after batting practice approximately ten days before the All-Star break and wants to ensure the 23-year-old can swing comfortably before returning.

Reliever Drey Jameson was one of the best relievers on the team, pitching to a 3.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40.2 innings of work. However, he’s been on the IL since July 7 with elbow inflammation, getting transferred to the 60-day IL almost immediately. After three medical opinions, it was ruled that Jameson has a right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain and can either undergo surgery or wait it out and let it rest.

If Jameson undergoes Tommy John surgery, he’ll be out for the 2023 season and likely the 2024 season. Former Diamondback Luke Weaver was in the same situation in 2019 and opted to let his elbow rest and recover. Now, Weaver is among the Reds’ starting rotation and started on Sunday against his former club, working four innings and allowing three earned runs.

“Luke Weaver, we just watched throw the other day, and he was throwing low bullets at 97 mph,” Lovullo said. “So he took the conservative road, and he’s doing just fine and healthy and looks great. So I know there are some case studies that we can throw at him … whether he has surgery now or in April, he’s gonna miss 12 months.”

Injuries aside, the Diamondbacks know how to overcome their slump and play postseason baseball in October. Who knows, maybe they’ll make a blockbuster trade... only time will tell.

“... The challenge is when things get bad like, this not to blame others, not to look at your teammates and start to single guys out or single groups out and say, ‘I’m doing my job, but these people are not doing their job.’” D-backs third baseman Evan Longoria said. “That’s kind of the death spiral of a team. That’s the challenge right now is to not do that; continue to put faith in the guys who are going to the plate in front and behind you and the guys who are going out on the mound. That’s really all you can do.”

