Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

D-backs announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll gives autographs prior to a spring training baseball game...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll gives autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While there are still two more months to go in the MLB regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced its 2024 spring training schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features 35 total games against Cactus League teams, including 16 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The D-backs open up their spring with a road game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 23 before hosting them on Feb. 24. The Diamondbacks will wrap up their spring when they hold two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 25-26.

The D-backs and Rockies have drawn more than 300,000 fans eight times, selling out the venue 195 times since 2011. Ticket sales for Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be announced at a later date. For more information and updates, visit dbacks.com/spring.

The Diamondbacks’ full spring training schedule:

Home games are bolded

Feb. 23 (Friday): @ Colorado Rockies

Feb. 24 (Saturday): vs. Colorado Rockies (split squad)

Feb. 25 (Sunday): vs. Chicago White Sox

Feb. 26 (Monday): @ Oakland Athletics

Feb. 27 (Tuesday): vs. Texas Rangers

Feb. 28 (Wednesday): @ Cleveland Guardians

Feb. 29 (Thursday): vs. San Francisco Giants

March 1 (Friday): @ Cincinnati Reds

March 2 (Saturday): @ Los Angeles Angels

March 3 (Sunday): vs. Milwaukee Brewers

March 4 (Monday): @ Chicago White Sox

March 5 (Tuesday): vs. San Diego Padres

March 7 (Thursday): @ Texas Rangers

March 8 (Friday): vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)

March 9 (Saturday): @ Kansas City

March 9 (Saturday): vs. Cincinnati Reds

March 10 (Sunday): @ Los Angeles Dodgers

March 11 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 12 (Tuesday): @ San Diego Padres

March 13 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 14 (Thursday): vs. Kansas City Royals

March 15 (Friday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 16 (Saturday): @ Texas Rangers (split squad)

March 17 (Sunday): @ Seattle Mariners

March 17 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Angels

March 18 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 19 (Tuesday): @ Chicago Cubs

March 20 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 22 (Friday): vs. Seattle Mariners (split squad)

March 23 (Saturday): @ San Francisco Giants

March 23 (Saturday): vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 24 (Sunday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 25 (Monday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

March 26 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year
Arizona's Family took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how people felt about these temperatures, and...
‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.
17-year-old arrested after teen girl shot to death in Guadalupe

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, pulls Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew...
Diamondbacks’ struggles prompt trade deadline speculation; injury updates
Clayton Smith
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: EDGE Clayton Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria runs to the dugout during a baseball game against the...
D-backs’ post All-Star Break struggles, Goldschmidt comes to town
Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, of the United States and gold medalist...
ASU swimmer Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter world record