D-backs announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While there are still two more months to go in the MLB regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced its 2024 spring training schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features 35 total games against Cactus League teams, including 16 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The D-backs open up their spring with a road game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 23 before hosting them on Feb. 24. The Diamondbacks will wrap up their spring when they hold two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 25-26.

The D-backs and Rockies have drawn more than 300,000 fans eight times, selling out the venue 195 times since 2011. Ticket sales for Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be announced at a later date. For more information and updates, visit dbacks.com/spring.

The Diamondbacks’ full spring training schedule:

Home games are bolded

Feb. 23 (Friday): @ Colorado Rockies

Feb. 24 (Saturday): vs. Colorado Rockies (split squad)

Feb. 25 (Sunday): vs. Chicago White Sox

Feb. 26 (Monday): @ Oakland Athletics

Feb. 27 (Tuesday): vs. Texas Rangers

Feb. 28 (Wednesday): @ Cleveland Guardians

Feb. 29 (Thursday): vs. San Francisco Giants

March 1 (Friday): @ Cincinnati Reds

March 2 (Saturday): @ Los Angeles Angels

March 3 (Sunday): vs. Milwaukee Brewers

March 4 (Monday): @ Chicago White Sox

March 5 (Tuesday): vs. San Diego Padres

March 7 (Thursday): @ Texas Rangers

March 8 (Friday): vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)

March 9 (Saturday): @ Kansas City

March 9 (Saturday): vs. Cincinnati Reds

March 10 (Sunday): @ Los Angeles Dodgers

March 11 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 12 (Tuesday): @ San Diego Padres

March 13 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 14 (Thursday): vs. Kansas City Royals

March 15 (Friday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 16 (Saturday): @ Texas Rangers (split squad)

March 17 (Sunday): @ Seattle Mariners

March 17 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Angels

March 18 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 19 (Tuesday): @ Chicago Cubs

March 20 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 22 (Friday): vs. Seattle Mariners (split squad)

March 23 (Saturday): @ San Francisco Giants

March 23 (Saturday): vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 24 (Sunday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 25 (Monday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

March 26 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

