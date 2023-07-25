D-backs announce 2024 Spring Training schedule
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While there are still two more months to go in the MLB regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced its 2024 spring training schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features 35 total games against Cactus League teams, including 16 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
The D-backs open up their spring with a road game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 23 before hosting them on Feb. 24. The Diamondbacks will wrap up their spring when they hold two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 25-26.
The D-backs and Rockies have drawn more than 300,000 fans eight times, selling out the venue 195 times since 2011. Ticket sales for Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be announced at a later date. For more information and updates, visit dbacks.com/spring.
The Diamondbacks’ full spring training schedule:
Home games are bolded
Feb. 23 (Friday): @ Colorado Rockies
Feb. 24 (Saturday): vs. Colorado Rockies (split squad)
Feb. 25 (Sunday): vs. Chicago White Sox
Feb. 26 (Monday): @ Oakland Athletics
Feb. 27 (Tuesday): vs. Texas Rangers
Feb. 28 (Wednesday): @ Cleveland Guardians
Feb. 29 (Thursday): vs. San Francisco Giants
March 1 (Friday): @ Cincinnati Reds
March 2 (Saturday): @ Los Angeles Angels
March 3 (Sunday): vs. Milwaukee Brewers
March 4 (Monday): @ Chicago White Sox
March 5 (Tuesday): vs. San Diego Padres
March 7 (Thursday): @ Texas Rangers
March 8 (Friday): vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)
March 9 (Saturday): @ Kansas City
March 9 (Saturday): vs. Cincinnati Reds
March 10 (Sunday): @ Los Angeles Dodgers
March 11 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics
March 12 (Tuesday): @ San Diego Padres
March 13 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies
March 14 (Thursday): vs. Kansas City Royals
March 15 (Friday): @ Milwaukee Brewers
March 16 (Saturday): @ Texas Rangers (split squad)
March 17 (Sunday): @ Seattle Mariners
March 17 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Angels
March 18 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics
March 19 (Tuesday): @ Chicago Cubs
March 20 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies
March 22 (Friday): vs. Seattle Mariners (split squad)
March 23 (Saturday): @ San Francisco Giants
March 23 (Saturday): vs. Cleveland Guardians
March 24 (Sunday): @ Milwaukee Brewers
March 25 (Monday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field
March 26 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field
