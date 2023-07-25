Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.(Burger King Thailand)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year
Arizona's Family took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how people felt about these temperatures, and...
‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Two suspects responsible ran away from the area and are at large.
17-year-old arrested after teen girl shot to death in Guadalupe

Latest News

FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
Local students from Xavier College Preparatory School traveled abroad with a youth ambassador...
Xavier College Preparatory School students travel abroad as sister city ambassadors
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends