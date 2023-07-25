Bourbon & Bones opens latest cocktail lounge location at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cocktail lounge Bourbon and Bones has opened up a new lounge location, this time at downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field!

Arizona’s Family’s Ian Schwartz headed to the field to check out the lounge over the left field! The lounge features dark interiors, mood lighting, comfortable booths, and an environment that will make you feel like you’re feasting and drinking in luxury.

Bourbon and Bones opened in Scottsdale about 6.5 years ago and has since spread to several locations across the Valley in Peoria, Santan Village, and Old Town Scottsdale. The Chase Field location is the latest development for the restaurant, and for its grand opening on Tuesday, MLB legend Luis Gonzalez or “Gonzo” dropped by to enjoy a mocktail and say hello!

“To have the Bourbon and Bones cocktail lounge at Chase Field, you’re able to enjoy the nice view up here, have some refreshing drinks, and enjoy the ballgame,” Gonzalez said.

Various tasty delights are featured on the cocktail bar’s menu, from oysters to sushi to steak! You can check out Bourbon and Bones’ menu here.

