August audition dates announced for Orpheus Male Chorus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Audition dates for Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus have been announced for its 95th season.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Those auditioning do not have to prepare music; weekly rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

All 90 chorus members are volunteers and cover all experiences and backgrounds. This year’s events will feature the Legacy Concert with the Phoenix Children’s Chorus in October, the “Holidays with Orpheus” December concerts, and more to come in the new year.

The chorus has existed in Phoenix since 1929, when it debuted on Dec. 25 on KTAR-AM. In June, the chorus traveled to perform in Prague, Vienna, and Salzburg. Learn more about the chorus here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.