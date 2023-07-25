Your Life
Arizona representatives push for increase in emergency low-income utility assistance funding

They’re requesting to bump up emergency funding for their states’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Safety concerns from this historic heatwave are reaching Congress. “It’s deadly,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, (D) District 4, describing Arizona’s heat.

He said it’s not just the case for our homeless living outside. “Also, people living in their homes who are in a position where they can’t afford to pay their electric bill, so maybe they decide to have the air conditioner on a little higher, and that takes an impact on somebody’s body temperature and their health. That is potentially deadly as well,” he said.

Representatives Stanton, Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva, along with 28 other Members of Congress for Southwestern and Southern states, signed a letter for House leaders.

They’re requesting to bump up emergency funding for their states’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Right now, the funding source disproportionally favors cold weather communities in the eastern part of the United States. We want to even it up so that Southwestern communities, particularly Arizona, get our fair share so we can save lives here in Arizona,” said Rep. Stanton.

A National Energy Affordability Coalition study showed Arizona received about $48 million from the program in 2021, but only about 3% of the state’s eligible population received help.

Rep. Stanton said, if passed, extra tens of millions of dollars could go to people trying to survive the heat. “It’s the right thing to do for the people of this country. It’s fair, and it will save lives here in Arizona and throughout the desert Southwest,” said Rep. Stanton.

We’re told funds are still available in the LIHEAP, but with the demand, there’s a need for more money. If anyone would like to apply for help, you can click here.

