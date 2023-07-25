Your Life
Arizona Department of Health Services takes over as watchdog of state’s funeral industry

The state agency can now issue and revoke licenses for the 1,800 funeral businesses across the state. They will also respond to complaints from the public.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just a few months ago, Jason Stone told Arizona’s Family how his mother was accidentally cremated. “It kind of sends chills just to talk about it,” Stone said. “When he said those words, we regret to inform you that your mom was cremated.”

Mistakes happen in the funeral industry, and for years the Arizona Funeral Board has been responsible for holding careless businesses accountable while protecting the public. Not anymore.

Arizona’s Department of Health Services is now in charge of overseeing the state’s funeral industry. Megan Whitby is deputy assistant director of public health licenses with AZDHS. The state agency can now issue and revoke licenses for the 1,800 funeral businesses across the state.

They will also respond to complaints from the public. “We are able to take complaints electronically, as we always have been, but now being part of a larger team with our licensing division, we will be able to get out to those complaints quicker; that’s our goal,” said Whitby.

A family is suing a Phoenix mortuary after a woman was accidentally cremated.

Early this year, state lawmakers decided the Funeral Board was not serving the public’s best interest, so the Board was dissolved, and its duties passed over to AZDHS, which already licenses other industries across the state.

Chris Owen is the general manager of Hansen Mortuaries and Cemetery in Phoenix. He thinks having AZDHS become the watchdog of Arizona’s funeral industry can only improve consumer confidence. “There are a lot of bad actors historically in the funeral business taking advantage of people at very vulnerable time in life,” said Owen. “We consider ourselves one of the good actors, and we certainly appreciate the state to help weed out those bad actors.”

“We felt like the funeral board provided consumers with a place to go and voice their concerns with the industry, and we expect the Department of Health will do the same,” said Owen.

AZDHS has set up a website for consumers to file complaints online. The website also allows businesses to apply for and renew licenses. Click here to learn more. State officials are also working to include all funeral-related businesses on www.azcarecheck.com, allowing consumers to look up license history.

