Arizona City community remembers store clerk killed in armed robber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is a growing memorial set up outside of Sunlite Market in Arizona City. Detectives say Mohammed Abul Hasim, 41, was killed inside the store during an armed robbery Sunday. Loved ones and community members describe the father of two as generous and kind.

“I just have fond memories of him ever since I was a kid. If I was sad, mad, he would come out and sit and talk with me,” said family friend Abdullah Hassan.

Police arrested Billy Johnson for first-degree murder and armed robbery. Detectives say Johnson went into the store, pointed his gun at Hasim and demanded the cash register opened. At one point, according to detectives, Johnson struck Hasim on his head with the gun, which went off by accident and hit a soda machine. According to court documents, while Johnson was distracted with the register, Hasim grabbed a metal pole to fight back and there was a struggle. Surveillance video reportedly shows Johnson hitting Hasim, who fell to the ground. Court documents show that Johnson allegedly told detectives he was high and drunk during the holdup.

“It is really sad what happened to him,” said Hassan.

Roselyn Flores is organizing a vigil for Hasim. It is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. outside Sunlite Market. Flores said she is expecting more than one hundred people to show up to honor him.

“There is so much love for him because of his personality because he had such a wonderful, bubbly personality. Even if you were having a horrible day, you could walk in and walk out with the best attitude because of him,” Flores said.

