Agencies propose 3 new wildlife bridges in northern Arizona to reduce accidents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Transportation and state wilderness agencies have a proposal to keep drivers and wildlife safe from one another, and they’re asking the public for their thoughts.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation have devised a plan to build three new wildlife highway crossings. The bridges would be on Interstate 17, south of Kachina Village, on I-17, north of Willard Springs and on I-40, west of Parks.

The idea is to reduce potential accidents between driving vehicles and local wildlife and easily connect the wildlife populations to one another. The announcement sent by AGFD says in the long run, “the crossings would benefit local wildlife, decrease the potential for vehicle collisions, and reduce costs to Arizona taxpayers.” The agencies estimate each bridge’s construction to take 6 to 8 months. However, completing all three could take several years, based on funding.

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests ask the public to share their thoughts on the proposal in one of the following ways:

E-mail : send to comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov (include “NAZ Crossings” in the subject line);

Regular mail : send to the Coconino Forest Service, Attention: Mike Dechter, 1824 South Thompson St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001;

Fax : send to (928) 527-3620; Attention: Mike Dechter, NAZ Crossings;

In person at the Coconino’s Supervisor’s Office, 1824 South Thompson St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

If you would like to learn more about the study and proposal itself, you can visit the project page here.

