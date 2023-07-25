3-year-old girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old girl is reported to be in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on 15th Drive, near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway, around 4 p.m. Fire officials say the girl was found in the pool unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters immediately began lifesaving measures, and she’s since been rushed to a hospital.

It’s unclear how long she was in the water. Other information was not immediately available.

