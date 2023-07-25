Impairment suspected after 3-car crash in Scottsdale leaves 4 people hurt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Impairment is suspected in a serious crash that closed a portion of Shea Boulevard east of the Loop 101 freeway early Tuesday afternoon.

The collision involving an SUV, truck and a third vehicle happened around 12:45 p.m. at Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea Boulevards. Officials say four people were transported from the scene, including a 67-year-old man in critical condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but police believe one of the drivers was impaired.

The eastbound lanes of Shea Blvd. are closed at 110th Street. The southbound to eastbound turn lanes from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shea are also closed, and traffic is being diverted in the area. Expect the closures to last several hours into the evening rush hour.

Drivers are asked to use Via Linda or Mountain View Road as alternate routes. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Traffic restrictions East and Westbound at 114 on Shea BLVD. Scottsdale Fire ladder crews have extricated 67 year old male in critical condition treated and transported to a local trauma center. In total we transported 2 people to trauma centers and 2 people to a local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/lqtTPFFp7O — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) July 25, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.