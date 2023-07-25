10-year-old boy receives Tempe Police junior officer badge

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-year-old boy was awarded a junior officer badge by Tempe Police after he helped solve the investigation of a hit-and-run crash.

Officers presented Ray with the award, gave him a tour of the police station, and introduced him to a K9 officer. The Tempe Police Department shared a video of the boy receiving the award and said, “Great work future K9 Officer Ray and welcome to the family.”

Tempe PD hosted 10yo Ray and his family last week to present him with a Jr Officer badge for his assistance in a hit & run investigation.



Ray’s assistance led us in locating the suspect and holding him accountable.



Great work future K9 Officer Ray and welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/n1zDQzHiWI — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 18, 2023

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.