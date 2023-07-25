Your Life
10-year-old boy receives Tempe Police junior officer badge

The young boy helped solve a hit-and-run case!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-year-old boy was awarded a junior officer badge by Tempe Police after he helped solve the investigation of a hit-and-run crash.

Officers presented Ray with the award, gave him a tour of the police station, and introduced him to a K9 officer. The Tempe Police Department shared a video of the boy receiving the award and said, “Great work future K9 Officer Ray and welcome to the family.”

