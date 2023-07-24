Wife of Phoenix murder victim seeking justice

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly shooting has left a Valley family with a big void. Phoenix police say a man was shot to death on Monday, July 17. The victim’s wife shared details on what led to the shooting and hopes the killer is caught.

“They took somebody from us who you cannot replace. You cannot replace him,” said Mercy Burrola. The love of Meryc’s life, 47-year-old Martin, was taken by a bullet. “They left a void in all of our hearts that we just can’t believe it. We can’t believe that this happened. It feels so unreal,” said Burrola.

She said over 20 years of friendship and five years of marriage with Martin, a father and grandfather, ended on Monday night in Phoenix near 30th Avenue and Adams Street. “The reason we were going there was to pick up his van. The mechanic was working on it, and he had ignored my husband for two days,” said Burrola.

She explained Martin had picked up the mechanic and drove him to their home, where the van was fixed on Saturday. Martin allowed the mechanic to drive himself back to their shop in the van. However, when Martin wanted to get his van back, he received a fake address. On Monday night, he got a new location.

Mercy said the only reason they went to pick up the van at night was because he needed it for his new job in construction the next day. She said he had thousands of dollars worth of tools in the van. “When we got there, my husband got off the car and walked towards the van. The mechanic walked towards him, and they got into an argument,” said Mercy.

She then heard what sounded like a firecracker. “My uncle, who was also there, asked, ‘What happened?’. He said, ‘He shot me.’ He asked where. He said, ‘In the heart.’ He was holding his chest, and at that point, he started spitting out blood, and I started going towards him when he was walking towards me, and he collapsed,” said Mercy. “I held him. I held him in my arms until he took his last breath.”

Phoenix police say this case is a homicide investigation and are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Silent Witness.

Mercy is now putting together an altar for Martin inside their home, where she will place his urn. She said she will keep pushing to get justice for her husband. “I promise I will not stop until I do. I will not stop. I will not rest, and my husband will not rest until I get the justice that he deserves,” she said.

The family is raising money to cover funeral costs. Anyone who would like to donate can click here.

