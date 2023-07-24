Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them

FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.(Source: CNN/NIH/file)
By CNN Newsource staff.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Outdoor activities are more common in summer, but so is tick exposure.

And there are more ticks than ever before.

That could be partially due to climate change, but experts said it has more to do with white-tailed deer becoming more common in densely populated areas.

Some species of tick carry diseases that can be debilitating or even life-threatening, including Lyme disease.

A tick bite can also cause you to be allergic to red meat.

Prevention is the best approach. Experts said when you are at risk of exposure in the great outdoors, cover your skin and tuck the bottoms of your pants into your socks.

You can also use certain insect repellants, including those that contain DEET.

If you get bitten, remove the tick by its head with tweezers and kill it with hand sanitizer or alcohol so you can have an expert identify the specific type.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
Details on the arrest are limited.
Pinal County deputies arrest suspect in connection with store clerk’s death

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
Temperatures exceeding 110 degrees are expected to continue in the Phoenix area through at...
Phoenix-area doctors are treating a spike of patients burned by falling on the ground
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London