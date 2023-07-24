Your Life
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande

Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his father's body and trying to get rid of it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot, dismembered and burned his father’s body in Casa Grande. The suspect’s mother, the wife of the victim, is accused of helping her son dispose of the body.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Casa Grande firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a house near Brown Avenue and 2nd Street. Firefighters saw a man running away from the house as they arrived and yelled at him to come back, but he continued running. At the residence, firefighters found a burning 55-gallon metal barrel. Once extinguished, they found human body parts inside the barrel.

About half an hour later, police say 32-year-old Christopher Lawrence Chase called 911 and admitted to burning the body in the barrel. He told 911 operators he was at a house near 2nd Street and Morrison Avenue, a few blocks west of the burning barrel. Police said Chase had held three people in the house at gunpoint and tried to take their car but decided to turn himself in. There were no injuries reported at that home.

Police say that during the investigation, officers learned that Chase got into a physical fight with his father, 57-year-old Thomas Chase, on Saturday at his parents’ home near Trekell Road and Palm Parke Boulevard. The fight ended with Chase allegedly shooting his father and then dismembering the body. According to police, Chase’s mother, 56-year-old Melissa Lynne Chase, helped clean up and hide her husband’s body.

Chase was booked into Pinal County jail on charges of murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary and tampering with evidence. Melissa Chase was booked into jail for abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Police said that although arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and that the county medical examiner will determine exactly how Thomas Chase died.

