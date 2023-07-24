Your Life
Records continue to fall as heat warning extended on First Alert Weather Day

Heat warning extended with another hot week ahead.
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 12 p.m. for Monday, 07/24/23.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our relentless heat wave continues on Monday as records continue to fall. So far, Phoenix already passed 110 degrees, so the record streak of 110+ degree days in a row now stands at 25 days. We had a morning low of 94 degrees, making it 14 days in a row with lows of 90 degrees or above, doubling the record of a week set back in July into August of 2020.

The streak of 115 days in a row ended on Saturday, tying the record of 6 days set back in June of 2021. Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Wednesday night for Phoenix and most Southern Arizona.

Excessive Heat Warning extended until Wednesday. Heat Advisory for parts of Gila & Pinal...
Excessive Heat Warning extended until Wednesday. Heat Advisory for parts of Gila & Pinal counties Tues.-Thursday.(AZ Family)
For tonight, look for blowing, dusty and gusty winds from outflows of storms south and northeast of the Valley. Our chance for actual rain is meager at around 20%. High temps could hit 119 or close Tuesday and Wednesday as this unbearable ridge of high pressure remains unseasonably strong over the state.

Towards the end of the week and weekend, storms down in Mexico could push moisture levels up and increase our chances for thunderstorms in the Valley by Friday into Monday. This increase in humidity could pull our highs down below the 110 mark Sunday or Monday, ending a streak that no one wanted to break. Stay safe, stay hydrated and, as always, this heat is no joke!

