Pick-up truck driver crashes into ravine near Castle Hot Springs; 5 hospitalized

Crews had to perform a technical rescue.
Crews had to perform a technical rescue.(Peoria Fire-Medical)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a pick-up driver who was speeding along Castle Hot Springs Road late Sunday night crashed into a 40-foot raven, causing several passengers to be seriously hurt.

Peoria Fire-Medical tell Arizona’s Family that the truck landed on its roof and landed in an area that was hard to reach, so crews were required to conduct a technical rescue. In total, all five passengers were found injured and needed to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

Peoria police are now investigating the crash and it’s unclear what charges, if any, the driver could face from the wreck.

