Phoenix’s Black Theatre Troupe announces 2023-2024 season

Phoenix's Black Theatre Troupe has announced its line-up for the 2023-2024 season, which features a comedy, two musicals, an August Wilson production, and its annual holiday show the community has come to know and love.

Season flex packages for four, three, and two plays are available starting at $89 at this website or by calling 602-258-8128. All flex packages exclude the Black Nativity performances.

Starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 1 at downtown Phoenix’s Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, the troupe will perform Ramona King’s “Steal Away.” This is the tale of five church-going women raising money to send a local Black woman to college. The group runs into multiple obstacles until they decide to take matters into their own hands.

From Oct. 27 until Nov. 12, the troupe will transition to the Tempe Center for the Arts for “The Gospel at Colonus,” as adapted from Lee Breuer’s book. This spin-off of Sophocles’ Oedipus at Colonus is set in a Pentecostal church and features African-American gospel music set against a gospel revival meeting.

Once again, the troupe is bringing back its annual “Black Nativity” show by Langston Hughes to the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. The show’s opening night will be Dec. 8 and will play through Dec. 17. BTT has performed this every holiday season since 1975!

Starting in 2024, August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” will grace the stage of Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center beginning Feb. 2 until Feb. 18, telling the story of two siblings fighting over their family’s heirloom piano, which brings back memories of since-passed family members and their legacies.

On March 22, Fran Charnas’s “The All Night Strut” will transport you to Harlem and beyond in this jazz, blues, be-bop, and swing musical. You’ll hear many swing favorites you’ve learned and love and leave with new choices too!

The troupe was formed in 1970 by Helen K. Mason in Phoenix’s historic Eastlake Park. BTT is one of the longest, continuously operating Black theatre companies in the United States.

