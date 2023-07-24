Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Peoria woman back in jail for allegedly beating cousin to death with hammer last year

Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022...
Brianna Zerth, 30, was arrested on Friday for second time in connection with the May 2022 murder of her cousin, 33-year-old Peter McKenna Jr.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Peoria woman has been arrested again in connection with the murder of her cousin over a year ago. Peoria police say 30-year-old Brianna Zerth was arrested on a Maricopa County Grand Jury warrant late last week for the murder of 33-year-old Peter McKenna Jr.

Zerth was arrested for the first time on Wednesday, May 5, 2022. Just after 12 p.m. that day, police responded to a medical call at a home near 111th and Olive avenues and found McKenna dead inside. Court documents at the time said an officer noticed several injuries to McKenna’s back, which were determined to be puncture wounds from a claw hammer. Blood was found covering several walls in the home, and a hammer was found near McKenna’s body.

Per the same documents, Zerth told investigators that her cousin, McKenna, had been staying at the home for about three weeks after Zerth’s mother died and that they had been drinking alcohol the night before. Zerth reportedly said she and her cousin eventually began fighting throughout the house, but details about what happened were “blurry.” She said she woke up the next morning to find McKenna face down on the floor, covered in blood. Zerth said she then covered McKenna with a jacket, cleaned the area, picked up pieces of glass so her 6-year-old daughter wouldn’t step on it, and then called the police.

Zerth was booked later that day for charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault but was released from jail a short time later when the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Peoria police seeking “additional information.”

In June of 2022, Zerth was arrested again for aggravated assault after allegedly trying to run her boyfriend over with a car while under the influence. A judge later granted supervised release. Last October, Zerth was arrested for a third time on criminal damage and disorderly conduct charges. Those cases are pending.

Just before 4 p.m. last Friday, detectives arrested Zerth at her new home, two doors down from the house where McKenna was killed. She was booked into jail for second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody

Latest News

The heat warning that's been in place across Arizona has been extended as Phoenix temps continue.
Records continue to fall as heat warning extended on First Alert Weather Day
Narcan or Naloxone saves lives every day, especially in light of the Maricopa County statistics...
Drugs play factor in more than 65% of 2022 heat-related deaths
Taken from the Black Theatre Troupe's performance of Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."
Phoenix’s Black Theatre Troupe announces 2023-2024 season
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border