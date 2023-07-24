Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested, allegedly shot into crowd during fight at Westgate in Glendale

Elisha Jackson faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a...
Elisha Jackson faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a crowd and injuring four people after getting into a fight at the Westgate Entertainment area in Glendale on Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Glendale police were called to a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment area near 91st Avenue and Entertainment Boulevard. An officer arrived at the scene, heard around five gunshots, and ran toward a crowd of people. Witnesses directed the officer toward 21-year-old Elisha Jackson, who reportedly fired the weapon. Jackson refused the officer’s commands, got into a red Nissan Altima with two women, and sped away. Jackson and the women were found during a traffic stop near Loop 101 and Bell Road and were taken into custody.

Police say four people were shot but had non-life threatening injuries. According to court documents, witnesses say two groups argued after Jackson allegedly made a sexually inappropriate remark to another woman. Police say three to four women then fought in the parking lot. A man tried intervening and breaking up the fight when Jackson shot him. According to police, witnesses say this was an unprovoked attack.

The witness aided the 18-year-old shooting victim and said he saw at least two bullet wounds on the young man.

Police reviewed multiple surveillance and social media videos showing that the man and Jackson got into a fight. According to court documents, that’s when a security guard pulled Jackson away, and he pulled out a gun and fired five times into the crowd. Surveillance video also shows the two women in the fight look similar to the women with Jackson and shows the three of them running into the Nissan and speeding away. Court documents say Jackson tucked the gun into his body before getting in the car.

After the three were taken into custody, police searched the vehicle but found no handgun. However, police say there was enough time for Jackson to throw the gun out of the car.

The women with Jackson were interviewed by police and admitted they were involved in the fight and heard the gunshots but did not know who was shooting. Police say two of the four victims shot were not involved in the incident.

Jackson faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe

Latest News

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Wednesday night for Phoenix and most...
Heat warning extended amid record high temps
The Bowl Creek Fire is burning northwest of Oracle Junction.
Crews battling Bowl Creek Fire burning north of Tucson
Drowning is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths, and around 4,000 people die in the...
YMCA shares how Arizona families can make swimming safety a priority this summer
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande