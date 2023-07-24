Man arrested, allegedly shot into crowd during fight at Westgate in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a crowd and injuring four people after getting into a fight at the Westgate Entertainment area in Glendale on Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Glendale police were called to a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment area near 91st Avenue and Entertainment Boulevard. An officer arrived at the scene, heard around five gunshots, and ran toward a crowd of people. Witnesses directed the officer toward 21-year-old Elisha Jackson, who reportedly fired the weapon. Jackson refused the officer’s commands, got into a red Nissan Altima with two women, and sped away. Jackson and the women were found during a traffic stop near Loop 101 and Bell Road and were taken into custody.

Police say four people were shot but had non-life threatening injuries. According to court documents, witnesses say two groups argued after Jackson allegedly made a sexually inappropriate remark to another woman. Police say three to four women then fought in the parking lot. A man tried intervening and breaking up the fight when Jackson shot him. According to police, witnesses say this was an unprovoked attack.

The witness aided the 18-year-old shooting victim and said he saw at least two bullet wounds on the young man.

Police reviewed multiple surveillance and social media videos showing that the man and Jackson got into a fight. According to court documents, that’s when a security guard pulled Jackson away, and he pulled out a gun and fired five times into the crowd. Surveillance video also shows the two women in the fight look similar to the women with Jackson and shows the three of them running into the Nissan and speeding away. Court documents say Jackson tucked the gun into his body before getting in the car.

After the three were taken into custody, police searched the vehicle but found no handgun. However, police say there was enough time for Jackson to throw the gun out of the car.

The women with Jackson were interviewed by police and admitted they were involved in the fight and heard the gunshots but did not know who was shooting. Police say two of the four victims shot were not involved in the incident.

Jackson faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.