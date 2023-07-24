Lottery players win thousands in Arizona; $1M ticket sold in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three Arizona lottery players won thousands over the weekend, while one lucky player bought a ticket worth over $1 million at a Flagstaff store.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57, with a Mega Ball of 25 and a Megaplier of 2X. There were two winners in Arizona:

There was also a $50,000 Powerball winner on Saturday with a ticket purchased at a Circle K at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen Village. The numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were 25, 27, 36, 37, 63 and Powerball 7.

But the biggest Arizona win over the weekend was a Triple Twist Jackpot ticket purchased at a Safeway store at 4910 N. Highway 89 in Flagstaff, worth $1,070,000. The Triple Twist winning numbers from Sunday were 2, 4, 6, 12, 25, and 27.

After there was no jackpot winner in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions top prize has grown to an estimated $820 million, the fifth largest in the game’s history. The next drawing is Tuesday night.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.