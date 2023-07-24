Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lottery players win thousands in Arizona; $1M ticket sold in Flagstaff

A Triple Twist ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Safeway store in Flagstaff.
A Triple Twist ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Safeway store in Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three Arizona lottery players won thousands over the weekend, while one lucky player bought a ticket worth over $1 million at a Flagstaff store.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57, with a Mega Ball of 25 and a Megaplier of 2X. There were two winners in Arizona:

There was also a $50,000 Powerball winner on Saturday with a ticket purchased at a Circle K at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen Village. The numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were 25, 27, 36, 37, 63 and Powerball 7.

But the biggest Arizona win over the weekend was a Triple Twist Jackpot ticket purchased at a Safeway store at 4910 N. Highway 89 in Flagstaff, worth $1,070,000. The Triple Twist winning numbers from Sunday were 2, 4, 6, 12, 25, and 27.

After there was no jackpot winner in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions top prize has grown to an estimated $820 million, the fifth largest in the game’s history. The next drawing is Tuesday night.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody

Latest News

Taken from the Black Theatre Troupe's performance of Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."
Phoenix’s Black Theatre Troupe announces 2023-2024 season
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria runs to the dugout during a baseball game against the...
D-backs’ post All-Star Break struggles, Goldschmidt comes to town
PCSO has arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul...
Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody