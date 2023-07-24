‘It’s miserable’: Phoenix residents react to record heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people here in the Valley are getting sick of these extreme temperatures. As we brace for yet another week in this record heat wave, it’s more likely that the entire month of July will have temperatures at or above 110. In Phoenix, we always hear, “It’s a dry heat.” Sherri Kennedy describes it in her own words. “It feels like an oven,” she said.

July 2023 is going down in the books as a time many of us will probably want to forget. “I don’t like the heat, but it’s something you have to deal with in Arizona,” said Beckett Green.

With this response, we figured, ‘Why not ask others?’ So, we took to Phoenix on Sunday to see how other people felt about these temperatures, and they weren’t too shy. “People back east complain about heat, and then I get mad at them, so I have to keep myself in check, too,” said Mike Tucci.

Others, like Casey Lyons, did not hold back. “Oh, it’s awful! But we had a beautiful spring, so this is just the price you pay. This is the price that we pay for the fact that it was nice through June,” he said. Kennedy was also quick to share her thoughts on the 24-day record streak. “It’s miserable, actually. I don’t get out much. I stay inside,” she said.

At this point, odds are nearly every one of us has touched something that’s been out in the sun too long and burnt ourselves. Arizona’s Family used a temperature gun to see how hot some surfaces are.

When we used it on a metal patio at an Uptown Restaurant in Phoenix, the thermometer read 144 degrees, while a metal bike rack was 122. We also decided to use it on the ground and found temperatures reached 157 degrees. “I’ve definitely touched things that are hot when I get in my car after sitting in the sun for a little bit. It’s not ideal, but once that AC kicks in, it’s all better,” Green said.

Lyons said he also had a similar experience. “Jump rope! I tried grabbing my jump rope the other morning just to do a little work out, try to feel good about myself and burnt the absolute [pause] out of my thumb,” he said.

In and around the Valley, people are doing whatever they can to keep cool, even though there are different ideas on how to do that. “Stay inside and jump from your air-conditioned car to an air-conditioned store,” Kennedy said. Tucci, originally from New York, said he has a different approach. “You have to go out, you can’t just sit inside all day long,” he said.

Still, despite this heat wave, people say they choose this weather over anything else. “The better days are coming,” another woman said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.