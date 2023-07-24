Your Life
How gas prices have changed in Arizona in the last week

While gas prices are lower than they were at this time last year, there's been an increase over the past month.
While gas prices are lower than they were at this time last year, there's been an increase over the past month.(16 News Now)
By Stacker and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Higher oil prices are tugging the average cost of a gallon of gasoline just slightly higher this week across the U.S. According to AAA gas price data, A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Arizona, with gas prices as of July 21.

Phoenix gas prices are 32.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and have stayed 89.8 cents lower than a year ago. Gas prices tend to spike with the Fourth of July holiday weekend due to increased travel demand and taper in the weeks after. On average, prices at the pump may remain stubbornly fixed in the $3.50 range this summer as producers curtail production to raise oil prices.

Lower gas prices have brought relief from the record inflation Americans felt this time last year. South Carolina, Utah, and Tennessee saw the most significant increases in average gas prices over the past week.

Arizona by the numbers

Current gas price: $3.78
  • 1-week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
  • 1-year change: -$0.97 (-20.5%)
  • Record average gas price: $5.39 (6/17/22)
Current diesel price: $3.98
  • 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
  • 1-year change: -$1.54 (-27.9%)
  • Record high average diesel price: $5.94 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas in Arizona

  1. Scottsdale: $4.04
  2. Peoria: $3.98
  3. West Valley: $3.92
  4. Glendale: $3.89
  5. Phoenix-Mesa: $3.89
  6. Phoenix Proper: $3.88
  7. East Valley: $3.88
  8. Prescott: $3.87
  9. Flagstaff: $3.86
  10. Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.79
  11. Yuma: $3.74
  12. Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.45
  13. Tucson: $3.45
  14. Pima County: $3.45

According to GasBuddy, the lowest gas price in Arizona is $2.59.

States with the most expensive gas

  1. Washington: $4.92
  2. California: $4.89
  3. Hawaii: $4.69

States with the least expensive gas

  1. Mississippi: $3.04
  2. Alabama: $3.17
  3. Tennessee: $3.17

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License. Original story can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

