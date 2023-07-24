Your Life
Extreme heat continues in Phoenix, possible relief for the weekend

By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The high heat continues in Phoenix for this week! Our long-duration heatwave is now in its 25th day when it comes to temps at, or above, 110 in Phoenix.

Monday will be no different with highs climbing to 115 degrees later this afternoon in many Valley locations. High pressure will stay put this week and strengthen for the middle of the week. Temps will hit 118 for Tuesday and Wednesday in Phoenix. That is dangerous heat that could land you in the hospital if you overdo it. Please use caution outside in this heat.

As far as storm chances go, the best chance will be in the mountains for today outside of Phoenix. There is about a 20 percent chance to see some storms roll into Maricopa County, we could just end up with dust and wind, too. Each day we have low-grade monsoon storm chances in Phoenix.

By the weekend, forecast models attempt to finally snap our heat streak, with highs dipping to around 110. They are also picking up on a disturbance in northern Mexico that could up our storm chances. The weekend in Phoenix will hold a 30-40% shot to see storms in the area.

Stay tuned!

