Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An evacuation order has been issued for some residents living in the Tonto National Forest due to a wildfire near State Route 87 on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m., evacuations were ordered for residents living in the community of Sunflower as crews continue to battle the Diamond Fire near the highway. Officials say a Red Cross evacuation center will be at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road, in the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino. The center will provide information and resources for evacuees. An opening time has not been determined.

The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of Scottsdale. Ground and air crews are currently working to control the blaze.

Sunflower area GO! Evacuate:



Red Cross Evacuation Center at 10424 N Fort McDowell Rd: old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino



​Evacuation Center provides information and resources for those evacuated from the Sunflower area fire.



Please be patient, an opening time not determined. pic.twitter.com/PI5cSH6OSw — Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) July 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.