Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87

Officials say an evacuation center is being established.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An evacuation order has been issued for some residents living in the Tonto National Forest due to a wildfire near State Route 87 on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m., evacuations were ordered for residents living in the community of Sunflower as crews continue to battle the Diamond Fire near the highway. Officials say a Red Cross evacuation center will be at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road, in the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino. The center will provide information and resources for evacuees. An opening time has not been determined.

The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of Scottsdale. Ground and air crews are currently working to control the blaze.

