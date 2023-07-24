Evacuations issued for community of Cherry due to wildfire in northern Arizona

CHERRY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A growing brush fire has issued evacuations for a small community in northern Arizona on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the community of Cherry in the area of Federal Mine Road and West Cherry Creek Road. Officials say the Racetrack Fire, which ignited on Sunday afternoon, is threatening the area. Evacuees are advised to head toward Camp Verde. More information on an emergency shelter will be released soon.

The Racetrack Fire has burned approximately 30 acres and is located 16 miles southeast of Prescott Valley. It is not known how the fire started.

